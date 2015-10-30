Wondering what your 2016 Medicare Part B premium will be? Here’s the skinny

by

The chaos surrounding Medicare premiums for 2016 finally has settled down, and we now have final figures on monthly premiums will look like in Part B (outpatient services).

If you’re already on Social Security, your premium stays at $104.90. You’re held harmless due to the lack of a Social Security COLA for next year.

If you’re not on Social Security but enrolled in Medicare, you’ll be paying $118.80 per month, plus a monthly $3 surcharge, for a total of $121.80. That’s the “fix” to what otherwise would have been a much larger increase in your premium. The Part B deductible will be $166 for all beneficiaries, up from $147.

A small group of high-income seniors pay extra surcharges.

2016 Medicare Part B high income premium Individual filer Joint filers Income* Income* Monthly premium $85,000 – $107,000 $170,000 – $214,000 $170.50 $107,000 – $160,000 $214,000 – $320,000 $243.60 $160,000 – $214,000 $320,000 – $428,000 $316.70 Greater than $214,000 Greater than $428,000 $389.80 *Income is defined as modified adjusted gross income

