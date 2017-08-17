How to live forever: Marc Freedman at TedX San Francisco

by

Marc Freedman, founder and CEO of Encore.org, recently delivered a TEDx Talk titled “How to Live Forever,” in which he discusses the intersection of longevity, youth, purpose and happiness, and the role older people can play in nurturing the next generation. Freedman is working on a new book carrying the same title, which will be published in the fall of 2018.

The talk also underscores a major youth mentoring initiative that Encore.org has undertaken called Generation to Generation; the campaign aims to recruit and mobilize more than a million older adults to help young people thrive.