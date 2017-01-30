Mastering midlife and beyond

by

At a time of life when they hoped to “have it made,” tens of millions of Americans in their 40s, 50s, and 60s are today facing career, financial and personal challenges beyond anything their generation anticipated.

In the past decade, millions have seen their work lives derailed and nest eggs devastated by economic uncertainty. Others have grown restless or burned out in their jobs, businesses or professions. Still others have unexpectedly ‘flunked retirement,’ finding the long-awaited ‘golden years’ unaffordable or disappointing.

That’s why I have joined together with a group of other writers, researchers and teachers to create the Second Half Institute – a university curriculum focused on mastering the unprecedented new challenges and opportunities of midlife and beyond.

Our first program kicks off on March 4th at the University of California Riverside on its campus near Palm Springs, with enrollment open to University of California alumni, staff and the public.

The Institute’s curriculum focuses on the business of living—careers, finances, and personal well-being—in a stage of life that has become more complex and, at the same time, has been significantly extended through the miracles of modern medicine.

The idea is to offer something that is very accessible and affordable – early bird rates start at $179.00.

I’ll be teaching a class on financial longevity – how to make successful transitions from your current work to new careers or a mix of work and leisure. The focus will be on smart strategies for optimizing Social Security, Medicare and pension income, and how that mixes with income from work during the period of life formerly known as retirement.

Joining me that day will be two all-star writers on life reinvention and retirement:

– Kerry Hannon, career management expert for the New York Times, Forbes, USA Today, AARP Magazine, and author of more than a half-dozen books on the topic.

-Mark S. Walton (Institute Chairman), Fortune 100 executive educator and leadership professor for the U.S. Navy and Kenan-Flagler Business School at UNC-Chapel Hill. Mar is the author of Boundless Potential, an investigation of the latest breakthroughs in brain science, psychology, creativity and happiness.

On Tuesday March 7th, learn about the best ways to launch an encore career with author Marci Alboher. The vice president of Encore.org and former New York Times columnist is the author of the Encore Career Handbook. She will gather together a group of Coachella Valley nonprofit leaders to discuss encore career reinvention.

On Tuesday March 21st, journalist Barbara Bradley Hagerty will offer a seminar on the expansion of midlife, and how to take advantage of it. Barbara is a former NPR correspondent and award-winning author whose recent book is Life Reimagined: The Science, Art and Opportunity of Midlife.

For more information and to register, visit the Second Half Institute.