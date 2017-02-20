Longevity risk: Making money last as long as you do

How long should you plan to live?
No one can really know, of course. But the answer to that question may be the most critical factor in making a successful financial plan for retirement.
Expected longevity for men and women at age 65 has jumped more than 10 percent since 2000, according to the Society of Actuaries. Men who reach age 65 can be expected to live to an average age of 86.6, and women to 88.8.
And those figures are only averages, said Vickie Bajtelsmit, a professor of finance at Colorado State University whose research focuses on retirement and financial planning. Working with Social Security Administration mortality data, Professor Bajtelsmit calculated that a 65-year-old man has a 20 percent chance to live to 90, and the odds jump to 30 percent if he is in better-than-average health.
Meanwhile, she concluded, 31 percent of women who reach age 65 will make it to 90. And for those with better health, the figure is 42 percent. Here’s what her numbers show:
Those odds produce what experts call longevity risk, which is the danger of exhausting resources before the end of life.
Despite the uncertainty, experts offer several steps for mitigating longevity risk. I explored their strategies in my Retiring column for The New York Times last weekend.
Comments
Hi Mark –
Your article states that it’s possible to “maximize” the total Social Security benefits by delaying the start date. And it’s true that if you delay, you’ll get more per year. However, as you acknowledge a couple paragraphs later, the cost of waiting until 70 instead of 66 is the amount one gives up by claiming later. Did you mean to say that one should therefore be indifferent between the two options, and that there is no real way to maximize total lifetime payout? This is what the Social Security Administration itself indicates on its own website. Also see this link: https://www.fool.com/retirement/general/2014/09/21/why-smart-people-take-social-security-benefits-ear.aspx. Thus, by the actual math (and I can send you a spreadsheet about this), I would argue that retirees should always take the benefit at the earliest age. Have I misunderstood something?
Matthew, that’s a great question. This is a topic of some lively debate, but here’s my view: since it’s not possible to know what your lifetime payout will be, it’s best to maximize monthly/annual income for the reasons stated in the article… unless the beneficiary has reasons to expect not to live long (poor health). I look at Social Security as insurance, not an investment. The lifetime payout orientation is an investment orientation – “how much did I put in, how much will I get back.” Hope this helps?